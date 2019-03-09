Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

March 09, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu Police have arrested two notorious criminals who were evading arrests in many cases.

“A police party from Police Station R S Pura has tracked down and arrested two notorious criminals who had been involved in several cases,” police spokesman said here on Saturday.

They said that one of the arrested accused identified as Bunny Gupta of R S Pura, who was involved in seven cases and was absconding in attempt to murder cases.