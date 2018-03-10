Crime Branch submits status report in HC

Medical board says accused is not a minor
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 9:
The Crime Branch, which is investigating Kuthua rape and murder case, Friday submitted the status report before the High Court.
Inspector General of Police Crime Branch Syed Afadu- Mujtaba said the status report was submitted before the High Court today.
He said the next date of hearing has been fixed on March 14.
The IGP Crime, however, refused to share details of report.
Meanwhile, highly reliable sources said medical board constituted to ascertain the age of one of the accused, who had claimed to be a teenager, has stated that he is an adult.
“On the basis of physical, dental and radiological examination, the approximate age of the individual is above nineteen years,” reads the report by the medical board constituted in consonance with the High Court’s direction to the Special Investigation Team of the crime branch, probing the gruesome rape-and-murder.
Sources said High court had directed SIT to ascertain the age of the individual, who claimed to be juvenile.
Subsequently, a medical board was constituted by the principal GMC Jammu, which examined the youth on February 28.
“The opinion of the medical board was communicated to the SIT by the principal GMC on March 5,” sources said. (Additional inputs from KNS, GNS)
