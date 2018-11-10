Crime Branch registers case against Kolkata resident for cheating MBBS aspirants, Srinagar-based consultancy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir has registered a case against a Kolkatta resident for duping MBBS aspirants and a Srinagar-based consultancy, CB spokesperson said on Saturday.
CB Kashmir received a complaint from Mohammed Hussain stating therein that he is running a small business firm under the name and style of M/S “Xeal Education Services” located at Baghat Chowk Srinagar, spokesperson said in a statement.
In his compliant, Hussain told CB that he was in a business relationship with Mr.Subashish Baumik, proprietor of M/S AB Global and a resident of Kolkata who helped the complainant to place students in various Universities in China for pursuing MBBS Course and received an amount of Rs.14.0 lacs from complainant for providing admission in MBBS Course in respect of five candidates in “Weifang Medical University” China.
“Neither the admission has been made in the said university nor the money so paid returned to the complainant.”
Subsequently, on the receipt of this complaint preliminary verification was
initiated in CB Kashmir.
“During the course of enquiry it came to fore that M/S Xeal Education Services Baghat Srinagar has taken an amount of Rs. 14 Lac from five students @ 2.80 lac per student for arranging their admission in MBBS courses in Weifang Medical University through Mr. Subashish Baumik who is running a business under the name and style of M/S AB Global, and transferred Rs.14.0 lacs in the Bank account of AB Global maintained and operated by Baumik,” the spokesperson said.
He said the accused provided admission letters along with air tickets for 05
candidates but after reaching China they were made to stay in the hostel of “Jinan
University” and had to pay for that stay out of their own pocket.
“The candidates were not provided admission in any University. The complainant returned the money so received from the students.”
However, Mr. Subashish Baumik has not returned the money so received from the complainant and is not responding to his requests, the spokesman said.
“During further enquiry it has come to fore that Baumik has cheated the complainant and the candidates on the pretext of providing admission in MBBS Course in Weifang Medical University China to 05 candidates and grabbed an amount of Rs. 14.0 lacs in a fraudulent and dishonest manner,” CB statement said.