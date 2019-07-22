Crime Branch questions former PDP Minister Naeem Akhtar

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Probe-agency investigating his role in illegal contracts, appointments in JKPCC

The Crime Branch has questioned former Minister and PDP leader Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities committed during his tenure as Public Works Minister in allotment of contracts for the J-K Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), officials said Sunday.

The former minister has, however, denied any wrongdoing and said he has cooperated with police officials.

"I am sure that truth will prevail. I have done nothing wrong and all due processes were followed," Akhtar said.

Officials said Akhtar was questioned at his residence about giving out work at JKPCC to a specific set of contractors and making some appointments without following the due process.

The questioning revolved around JKPCC work, construction work at the Islamic University in south Kashmir and allotment of work for setting up the AIIMS in south Kashmir, they said.

It is alleged that the contracts were given to such people who had no experience in construction work and had floated companies barely a few days before the tendering process was initiated, the officials said.

The investigation was also into the air-conditioning work of the health department, they said.

"I have answered all the questions and clarified the matter. I am sure that the matter is sorted out. I have full faith in judiciary," said PDP leader Akhtar.

As a government spokesperson, Akhtar, had often criticized the National Conference party and former chief minister Omar Abdullah during the 2010 Kashmir unrest.

After being elected to Legislative Council in 2013, he was included in the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed cabinet in 2015 as Education Minister. During the cabinet reshuffle in 2017, former CM Mehbooba Mufti handed over the Public Works Department to Akhtar.