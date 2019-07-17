Crime Branch must avoid further delay in taking investigation to logical end: Er Rasheed

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seeking justice for eight-year old Umer Farooq who was brutally murdered in Gulgam Kupwara last year, AIP president Er Rasheed Tuesday said the crime branch must come out with its findings and take the investigation to its logical end.

He also appealed for a thorough introspection in the society to get rid of such criminal elements.

Speaking on a function at Gulgam organized to pay tributes to Farooq on his first death anniversary, Rasheed said: “While it is encouraging those sources within crime branch claim to have reached very close to the culprits, it is need of the hour to avoid further delay in resolving the mystery. Crime branch must come out with its findings and take the investigation of the barbaric incident to its logical end so that trial in a fast track court is initiated.”

Rasheed added that while entire humanity was shocked after the incident “but we all need to have a sincere introspection to find out the reasons behind such sick and barbaric mentality that can turn humans worst than the wild beasts”.

“The society needs an introspection to find out reasons why it is losing moral values and huge chunk of youth are becoming drug addicts. Parents, teachers, religious clerics and common masses need to unite and ensure that entire society is made de-addicted from the menace of drugs,” he added.

Rasheed offered his full support to police and civil administration and reminded them that the public safety act in its real sense was meant to be imposed against criminals mainly drug addicts and smugglers. He added that all sections of society will be more than happy if those involved in drug trafficking will be taken to task and booked under strict laws.