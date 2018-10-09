Crime Branch Kashmir lodges FIR against job consultancy for duping job seekers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has lodged an FIR against a job consultancy, Blue Star Immigration Pvt. Ltd Punjab for duping the Al-Jumeirah Consultancy and candidates on the pretext of providing jobs outside the country, an official statement read.
“Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from Shahid Iqbal Matoo and Suhail Mushtaq Mislee partners of M/S Al-Jumeirah Consultancy situated at Habib Complex near National School Karan-Nagar, alleging therein that Gurpreet Singh and his wife Sandeep Kour (Director of Blue Star Immigration Pvt. Ltd.) Punjab cheated and duped the complainants of an amount of Rs 25 lacs on the pretext of providing visas and jobs to candidates outside the country,” said CBK in the statement.
“They provided visas which were fake and forged, thereby cheated them and grabbed their money,” CBK said.
