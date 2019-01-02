Crime Branch Kashmir issues advisory to overseas jobseekers, media houses

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir on Wednesday issued an advisory to the overseas jobseekers following a spurt in fraud complaints and cases regarding overseas employment services provided by consultancies.
In the advisory the CB Kashmir has said that it has noticed some unauthorized and illegal manpower job consulting agencies being established in Kashmir who operate without holding valid licenses from the MOIA (Ministry of Overseas Indian Authority) Govt of India and in violation of Emigration rules, and have been violating advertisement rules.
The advisory says that the authorized agents are allowed to undertake such recruitments as per the Emigration Act, 1983 Section 10 (xi).
The advertisement should mention complete name, registration/trade license number, the country of the foreign employer, name and address and contact details of the recruiting agent, website, official e-mail ID, and Phone number of recruiting agent in bold letters with their license number, mode of selection, recruitment fee to be charged per candidate through draft, cheque or online transfer, date and venue of interview, job description, eligible criteria, salary being offered, and number of vacancies against each job categories. Such activities can be carried out from premises, which are registered with MOIA (Ministry of Overseas Indian Authority) by registering authority.
The advisory also has directed media houses to seek a copy of the licenses of only “MOIA” before accepting the advertisement material in order to ensure that there is no misuse of license numbers by sub-agencies and unauthorized agents.
“Media should also check www.emigrate.gov.in for the registered agents and ask for the above documents before they publish the Advertisement.
“General Public of J&K State is informed that before applying for the job, the above mentioned details should be checked,” reads the advisory.