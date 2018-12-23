Crime Branch Kashmir books crypto currency cheaters

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Crime Branch Kashmir has booked a fraudulent company Gainbitcoin for cheating the persons inducing them to invest their Bitcoins for assured returns.
An official handout said they received a complaint from aggrieved persons stating therein that they had purchased Bitcoin worth lakhs of rupees from a representative Manjeet Singh Saho of a Gainbitcoin company who had induced them for making investment.
It said the company had assured the aggrieved to invest their Bitcoins with the company for an assured 180% increment in 18 months.
“Subsequently the complainants opened e-account one wallet (Mobile App) as advised by the company for crediting assured amount in the accounts. The respective accounts of the complainants were credited by the amount as assured by the company with the condition that the amount cannot be withdrawn for a period of six months. After the expiry of six months when the time of withdrawal commenced, the company crashed these wallet accounts and also crushed those websites, thereby cheating the complainants and duped them of their hard earned money.”
The company Gainbitcoin was found affiliated and working on the platform of Variabletech Pte. Ltd. owned by Amit Bardawaj, Ajay Bardawaj and Mukesh Chandra.
They hatched criminal conspiracy with Manjeet Singh Saho to induce the people to invest their Bitcoins in their company and then fraudulently and dishonestly grabbed their hard earned money.
Accordingly, for their criminal acts the offenders have been booked under relevant sections of law, at P/S CBK.