Crime Branch Kashmir books Al-Irfan Inter-National job consultancy for ‘fraud’

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday registered a case punishable under sections 420,467,468 RPC against the Proprietor of M/s “Al-Irfan Inter-National Manpower Resources” Natipora Srinagar for duping the job seekers.

In a statement issued here Crime Branch Kashmir spokesperson said it received complaints from Zahoor Ahmed son of Ghulam Rasool of Kral-Khud and Javid Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat of Noorpora, Tral. The complaints inter-alia reveals that the complainants approached M/s “Al-Irfan Inter-National Manpower Resources”, Natipora Srinagar, for arranging a job in abroad. The complainants were induced to pay an amount of Rs. 1, 70,000 and Rs. 1, 25,000 respectively. The said consultancy provided them Job Visa’s for Qatar and Maldives, which, however, on enquiry were found to be fake and forged thereby cheated the complainants and grabbed their hard earned money in a fraudulent and deceitful manner.

Crime Branch is also probing five more complaints of similar nature against Al-Irfan Inter-National job consultancy for fraud wherein, it has been alleged that a large number of gullible people (job seekers) have been defrauded by the proprietor of the said consultancy on various pretexts thereby extracting huge amount of money from them. Crime Branch Kashmir has requested the people to be cautious against such agencies.