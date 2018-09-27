Crime Branch books ZEO Langate, others in funds embezzlement case

Srinagar:
Crime Branch Kashmir today lodged an FIR against ZEO Langate, Contractor and a teacher of Primary School HamporaKralgund Kupwara for embezzling school building funds case.
“Pursuant to a complaint, it was found that a school building was sanctioned for construction at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.40 lakhs, under SSA scheme for Village Hampora Kralgund, and the work was allotted to a local contractor.
“An amount of Rs. 3.71 lakh was released, but the school building does not exist anywhere in Hampora village. Besides, construction of a school building kitchen and toilet facility was also approved for Rs 6.32 lakh in the village HamporaKralgund, but on ground, only school building exists, whereas kitchen block, toilet and ramp have not been constructed,” a statement of the Crime Branch said.
It was also found that an amount of Rs. 573592 was released by ZEO Langate through various cheques and an amount of Rs. 63592 have been shown to have been released in favour of DFO Langate for supply of timber which was negated by the DFO, the statement added.
“The ZEO Langate in connivance with contractor and the teacher of Primary School Langate resorted to misuse of his official position in a dishonest manner, thereby caused wrongful loss to the state exchequer against a corresponding wrongful gain to themselves,” the statement said.
Accordingly, FIR No. 43/2018 U/S 420,120-B RPC r/w 5(2) Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the culprits.