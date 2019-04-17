Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir on Wednesday said it has registered a case against a Srinagar based job consultancy for duping job seekers.

In a statement the CB revealed that a case was registered under section 420,467,468 RPC against a consultancy named Al-Irfan Inter-National Manpower Resources.

It said that a complaint was lodged by Zahoor Ahmed, son of Ghulam Rasool of Kral-Khud, and Javid Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat of Noorpora, Tral, who had paid Rs 1,70,000 and Rs. 1,25000 for job visas for Qatar and Maldives. After inquiring the CB found the documents as fake and forged.

The CB also revealed that it is probing five more complaints of similar nature against the same job consultancy.

[Representational Pic]