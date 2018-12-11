Crime Branch books fraudsters posing as ICICI Prudential insurance agents

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 10:
Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday said that it has registered a case against Binod Kumar, Aditi and Arun Kumar for grabbing the money from Nisar Ahmad Bhat through NEFT Banking under the garb of reimbursement of ICICI Prudential savings Surkasha LP from ICICI Prudential Insurance.
In a statement issued to KNS, Crime Branch Kashmir said that a preliminary enquiry was initiated at CBK on a written complaint received from one Nissar Ahmad Bhat R/O Natipora, Srinagar, Bureau Chief The Hindu Daily Newspaper,
During the course of enquiry it came to fore that the complainant has been induced to transfer an amount of Rs 26000, Rs15000, Rs36000 and Rs26000/ amounting to Rs 1.05 lacs through NEFT Banking under the garb of reimbursement of insurance policy with interest.
During the course of enquiry, Bank account numbers of the suspects have been verified and it came to fore that A/C No. 040701500687 is being maintained at Axis Bank Ltd. Branch Office Zamroodpur Branch by its proprietor namely Binod Kumar Singh r/o F-8, Flat No. 02, Gautam Budh Nagar Near A Square Mall, Noida (UP).
During the course of enquiry, CAF of mobile number 8377952937 and 9313935834 and other two landline numbers were obtained.
Perusal of CAF of mobile No 9313935834 revealed that the mobile numbers are on the name of Arun Kumar Rai r/o Ganeshpur, Sitomuahi A/P M/S Love Communication at Yakubpur Sector-63 Noida, while as mobile number 8377952937 is corporate SIM of M/S Aditi Enterprises at Shop No. 12 Chauhan Building Barola, Noida Gautam Budha Nagar (UP) whose proprietor is Amit Kumar s/o Ompal Singh of Sector-45 Noida Gautam Budha Nagar (UP)- 201301.
The role of ICICI Prudential employees is also being looked into. The callers have thus cheated the complainant on the pretext of returning the amount of insurance with bonus of his policy Saving Surkasha LP and thereby fraudulently and dishonestly grabbed an amount of Rs 1.05 Lacs from him. (KNS)