Crime Branch books fraudster

Srinagar:
Crime Branch Kashmir on Friday booked a job fraudster—impersonating as a Personal Secretary to Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bank and deceitfully extracted huge amounts from the educated youths under the pretext of jobs in J&K Bank.
Crime Branch Kashmir received an order passed by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pulwama dated 07.09.2018, titled Abdul Majid Kuchay V/S Abdul Majid Mir a resident of Kalaroos Lastiyal district Kupwara, along with copies of fake appointment orders, application, list of persons from whom accused has received hefty amounts.
The order inter-alia reveals that the non-applicant namely Abdul Majid Mir approached the complainant and projected himself as Personal Secretary of Chairman J&K Bank Ltd. He developed a friendship with him and induced the complainant to pay huge amounts in lieu of providing jobs as Relationship Executives, Bank Associates, and attendants in J&K Bank.
The complainant has collected as much as 29 lakh. Rupees from 13 individuals hailing from Tral, Pampore & Pulwama area and handed over the said amount to the non-applicant, who after receiving the money provided Eleven (11) appointment orders purportedly signed by Chairman/CEO of J&K Bank Ltd.
Accordingly the appointees approached the concerned authorities of J&K Bank for joining their jobs, but they were informed that the said appointment orders have not been issued by the Bank authorities and are fake and forged, thereby the non-applicant (alleged accused) deceived the complainant and grabbed huge amounts from him on the pretext of providing jobs to educated youth in J&K Bank in a fraudulent and deceitful manner. The said Court order further reveals that the appointments with respect to Relationship Executives, Banking Associates & Peons in the bank is a big racket and the said posts are not being advertised and such appointments are made in violation of established norms/procedures.
Accordingly, Case has been registered against the accused Abdul Majid Mir son of Rahim Mir a resident of Kalaroos Lastiyal District Kupwara, and concerned Bank officers/officials and investigation started.