Crime Branch arrests alleged fraudster Rising Kashmir News

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Crime Branch on Wednesday claimed to have arrested person who duped people with fraudulent means.

According to the officials, a complaint was lodged at police station Mendhar District Poonch by Abdul Karim son of Raj Mohammed of Pathanteer Mendhar and others alleging there in that accused Tariq Mehmood son of Mohammed Aziz of village Chhugan Tehsil Mendhar District Poonch, Murtaza Ahmed son of Mohammed Bashir of Chak Banok tehsil in Mendhar, and Imtiaz Ahmed son of Mohammed Aziz of village Chhugan tehsil Mendhar and others duped crores of rupees from the inhabitants of Tehsil Mendhar and its surrounding areas on the pretext of providing different products with huge interest.

On receipt of the said complaint case FIR Number 70 of 2019 under section 420 of RPC was registered at police station Mendhar. In view of the aggrievedness of inhabitants and sensitivity of the case, the investigation of the case was transferred to Crime Branch, Jammu by PHQ J&K Srinagar.

The investigation of the case was taken up by the Crime Branch on 22.05.2019 and accordingly a SIT was constituted headed by Sh. Bushan Kumar Ganjoo, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Crime Branch, Jammu, who swung into action and arrested main alleged accused Tariq Mehmood son of Mohammed Aziz of village Chhugan Tehsil Mendhar in District Poonch.

The accused is being interrogated to ascertain the modus operandi of crime and other aspects related to the case. It is pertinent to mention that said accused is a Pharmacist and presently posted at health sub Centre Bathoi, Mahore District Reasi. The alleged accused reportedly already stands suspended by the authorities.

However, the investigation of the case is in progress.