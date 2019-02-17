Crime against Humanity: Humanitarian law perspective

Shazia Ahad Bhat
The concept of crime against humanity as forming part of customary law and being universally applicable is one of the acts when committed “as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack”: murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation, persecution on political, racial, national, ethnic, cultural, religious, gender or other grounds, apartheid, arbitrary imprisonment, torture, rape, enforced disappearance of persons or other inhumane acts intentionally causing great suffering or serious injury to the body or to mental or physical health.
To resolve these matters of humanitarian concern arising from armed conflict, here we find the concept of humanitarian law.
Humanitarian law form an integral part of international law designed to protect individual, as well as, collective fundamental rights and freedoms.
Humanitarian law is regarded as that branch of international law which provides protection to human beings from the consequences of armed conflicts and it may, therefore, be defined as those customary and treaty rules which are meant to resolve matters of humanitarian concern arising from armed conflicts whether of an international or non- international nature.
Humanitarian law ﬁrst protects women if they are wounded, sick or shipwrecked, as civilians, as members of the civilian population or as combatants, according to their status. As such, women must beneﬁt from the same protection as that given to men and may not be discriminated against.
However, humanitarian law also takes into account the fact that woman are more vulnerable, and gives them preferential treatment in some particular cases.
First, women are specially protected against any attack on their sexual integrity. The special protection afforded to women in time of war and the prohibition of various forms of sexual violence were both recognized as having attained the customary status.
However, even if humanitarian law is scrupulously respected, civilians can become victims of armed conﬂicts. Civilians in war need to be respected by those into whose hands they have fallen, those who could, for example, arrest, ill-treat or harass them, conﬁscate their property, or deprive them of food or medical assistance.
Under humanitarian law, some of those protections are prescribed for all civilians, but most apply only to “protected civilians”, that is basically those who are in enemy hands. The rules on the treatment of protected civilians are subdivided into three groups:
The ﬁrst applies to civilians who ﬁnd themselves on enemy territory, the second contains more detailed and protective rules applying to protected civilians whose territory is occupied by the enemy, while the third encompasses provisions common to the enemy’s own territory and occupied territories.
The United Nations Charter contains provisions for the promotion and protection of human rights. The importance of the Charter lies in the fact that it is the first official document in which the use of ‘human rights’ is, for the first time traceable and which also recognized the respect for fundamental freedom.
The main objective of the UN is to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war and to re-affirm faith in fundamental human rights. Article 1 of the Charter states that, one of the aims of the United Nations is to achieve international cooperation in promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and for fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion.
Humanitarian law may truly claim to be a universal body of law. Humanitarian law has always had ambitious goals to protect the victims of armed conflicts, and to limit the means and methods of warfare. It comes into play at precisely that point when the rules and structures are breaking down; when countries and communities are struggling for their very existence; when humanitarian standards are in jeopardy.
From the point of view of humanitarian law, civilians in occupied territories deserve and need particularly detailed protecting rules. Living on their own territory, they come into contact with the enemy independently of their will, merely because of the armed conﬂict in which the enemy obtains territorial control over the place where they live.
The civilians have no obligation towards the occupying power other than the obligation inherent in their civilian status, that is, not to participate in hostilities. Because of that obligation, humanitarian law allows them neither to violently resist occupation of their territory by the enemy nor try to liberate that territory by violent means.
Humanitarian law is therefore strong in protecting the status quo ante, but weak in responding to any new needs experienced by the population in the occupied territory.
Serious violations of humanitarian law are committed on a daily basis in the dozens of conflicts now taking place around the world. Violations nevertheless do occur, and will continue to do so until an end is put to impunity.