Cricketer-turned-coach Roopali Slathia presents her book to CM

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Ace cricketer turned coach; Roopali Slathia on Thursday met Chief Minister of the State, Mehbooba Mufti and presented her work on women cricket, in the form of a book, “Rising spell in women’s cricket”.
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Roopali for such a feat which will surely help nurturing and guiding the female cricketers and encourage them towards the cricket sport.
“The book aims at encouraging, producing and nurturing more budding female cricketers from the State and makes them sparkle at the International Level,” said Roopali Slathia.
Roopali started her cricketing career at the age of 15 as top order batswoman, and later-on turned into an all-rounder.
It is pertinent to mention here that Roopali is also the first woman cricket coach of Jammu and Kashmir State who successfully completed Level-B course, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in collaboration with Cricket Australia (CA) for Level-B coaches of India at NCA, Bangalore.
Roopali made the State proud when she represented in top cricketing nations to promote cricket and produce quality coaches.
“It was proud moment for our state that Roopali represented our state among the top cricketing nations including South Africa, Australia, England, New Zealand and India were part to produce quality coaches and promote cricket in nooks and corners,” said an official of the Sports Council.
0 Comment(s)