Cricketer Suresh Raina calls on DGP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu 04 December:
Famous international cricketer Shri Suresh Raina called on the Director General of Police, J&K, Shri Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters here today.
The visiting celebrity had an interaction which was attended by ADGP Headquarters Shri AG Mir, IGP Personnel Shri JP Singh, IGP Headquarters Shri Anand Jain, AIG (P&T), PHQ Shri Mubassir Latifi and AIG (Welfare & Comm.), PHQ Shri Manoj Kumar Pandith.
At the very outset the DGP Shri Dilbag Singh thanked Shri Raina for visiting PHQ. During the interaction the DGP sought his assistance in youth engagement programmes in the state. He said that the star cricketer who has his roots in the state from both father’s and mother’s side can help in connecting with the people particularly the youth, thus channelizing their energy in positive directions.
DGP emphasized that the involvement of the celebrities like Shri Raina in these programmes have a great impact and thus a positive image gets further boost.
Echoing the thoughts of the DGP, Shri Raina said that he will be available for all such engagements which are aimed at helping the youth through sports.
He said that all the sports have emerged and attracting more and more youths. He said that he will be happy to contribute in such programmes.