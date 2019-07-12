Cricket tourney for visually impaired held at Bhaderwah

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 3-day cricket tournament for the visually impaired persons will be held from 13 July 2019. Cricket Association for Blind J&K will organise the tournament in collaboration with District Administration Doda and Red Cross Society.

The objective behind the tournament is to encourage the visually challenged persons of this mountainous district to take part in the sports and boost their moral.

The tournament is being organised by Cricket Blind Association J&K in collaboration with Chairman District Red Cross Society Doda.

District Development Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode is also supporting the cause for the benefit of the visually impaired persons.

Meanwhile, the DDC has appealed the general public and cricket lovers to come forward and support the so that the motive behind organising the tournament is fulfilled.