Cricket tourney concludes at Doda

167 boys, girls participate
167 boys, girls participate
Rising Kashmir NewsDoda Nov 1:-
Youth Services and Sports Department's Divisional level inter district cricket tournament of under 19 boys and girls concluded. District girls cricket team of Jammu defeated district team of Samba by 10 wickets and lifted the title trophy. Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Samba team was bundled out at 34 in the 11th over by their opponents. District team of Jammu chased the target in the 4th over without losing any wicket.
District boys team of Jammu was declared winner as the other finalist team Doda missed the final due to the examination of class 12th. Four girl teams and 8 boy teams from different districts of Jammu division participated in the cricket tournament. Anshul Garg district development commissioner Doda was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony of the three day long cricket tournament. He distributed trophies among the winners and runner up teams. Merit certificates were presented to all the participating players. District youth services and sports officer Doda Ashok Kotwal, sports lovers, officials of the Youth Services and Sports Department and senior officers of the district administration were also present on this occasion.