Cricket tournament for deaf and dumb begins

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 28 Sep:
In a bid to reach out to every player associated with the sports, J&K State Sports Council in collaboration with J&K Deaf and Dumb Association organized a cricket tournament which commenced on Friday in Srinagar.
Five teams from Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama and Budgam are participating in the tournament.
More than 250 sportspersons are registered with the J&K Sports Association for Deaf.
Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary inaugurated the tournament.
He said it was very encouraging to see players from the association participating in the tournament.
“Our players have potential to compete at National and International levels for which sports council will be always at forefront in promoting the raw talent to provide them a platform where they can excel in the field of sports,” said Dr Chowdhary.