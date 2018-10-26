Cricket tournament declared open at Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 25:
A cricket tournament, organized by Swadeshi Manch Bharat (SMB) Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with JK Police, declared open at District Police Line (DPL) ground, Ramban with an aim to channelize energy of youth in nation building and eradicate drugs menace from the roots besides making a healthy and crime free society.
According to an official, a total of 30 teams from Chenab valley are participating in the sporting event. In the inaugural match, Ali Brother team defeated their rival Maitra team.
Speaking on the occasion, the DySP Hq, Asgar Malik, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, said that such events are inspiring for the budding players of the mountainous town and its peripheries.
He said that the aim of organizing this tournament is to nourish the sports talent and development of team spirit among the youth of the district.
He stressed upon the youth to keep away from the drugs abuse and advised them to take part in the sports activities so that they can prove their mettle in state and national level sports.
SHO Ramban, Vijay Kotwal, Dr Masood Iqbal, State President SMB, Neeraj Singh besides various prominent citizens and large numbers of sports lovers were present on the occasion, the official added.