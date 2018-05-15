Cricket Championship begins at Budgam

District 11 beats RCC Budgam at inaugural match
Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam:
Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Premier Championship (JKCPC) Budgam under the aegis of JKCA was organised on Monday at Narbal cricket ground here.
Chief secretary of cricket forum Budgam alongwith its members Shahid Bhat, Dawood Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad inaugurated the tournament in presence of JKCA selectors Abdul Qayoom, Asif and Talat Ahmad.
The organisers, prominent businessmen, senior citizens and cricket lovers from all over the valley were also present on the occasion.
The league is being organised by District Cricket Association Budgam (DCAB) under the aegis of J&K Cricket Association (JKCA).
The organisers said the 40-over tournament will be played at Green Park Stadium Sozieth and Narbal cricket ground.
“There will no fee in the tournament, and the association will provide all the facilities like, refreshment and balls for every game,” they said.
The participating cricket clubs shall constitute teams as per the association guidelines. “Every playing 11 shall contain one player under the age group of 16, 2 payers under 19 and 2 players under 23,” the organisers said.
Furthermore, they said, the players must submit their date of birth certificates along with two passport size photographs to the concerned authorities for selection into the tournament.
“Any player found guilty in violating the norms will be banned atleast for three years in JKCA as well as DCA activities,” the organisers warned.
64 teams from district Budgam are taking part in the tournament and the team list and fixtures will be published separately, the organisers informed.
The inaugural match was played between District 11 Budgam and RCC Budgam.
District 11 won the toss and elected to bat first. The team scored 186 runs in 25 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Uzaib Ahmad with 53 runs and Mehrajul Amin with 47 runs were the notable scorers for the District 11.
For RCC Budgam, Ahsan took three wickets and Safdar took 2 wickets.
In the second inning, RCC Budgam could not achieve the target and were bundled on 134 thus losing the match with 34 runs. For them, Sher Ali with 36 runs and Dilawar Ahmad with 24 were the highest scorers.
For his knock of 53 runs, Uzaib Ahmad was adjudged as man of the match.
Today’s match was restricted to 25 overs only because of bad weather.