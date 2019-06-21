Cricket as a Career

June 21, 2019 | Shreeprakash Sharma

A career in cricket and the successes as a cricket player are fraught with challenges and vicissitudes of life

Speaking of cricket fast evokes a lot of engaging scene in our mind. Urchins playing cricket in the alleys, on farms, fields and meadows with the improvised paraphernalia make the most common scene in the rural areas while in towns and cities from children to the adolescents to the youth keep themselves engaged in cricket- some with the dream to play at the national and international level while for the rest it only serves as their favorite pastime.

They say that cricket was brought in India by the European merchant sailors during the 18th century and erstwhile Calcutta is credited with the establishment of the first ever cricket club in 1792 and yet India succeeded playing its first Test match only in 1932 at Lord’s in London.

What do you require most to be a cricketer?

In the present age of the cut-throat-competition, a career in cricket and the successes as a cricket player are fraught with challenges and vicissitudes of life. To survive and succeed in this war-like situation, which is so fiercely fought, the prospective cricket players must have the following professional inherent qualities to survive and sustain the hardships of cricket:

They must be very good sportsmen and natural athletes, and most importantly, hard working and with never - say- die attitude.

Adaptability to accept odd circumstances of international cricket like those of culture, cuisine, creed, language, weather, unfavourable audiences and fan followers of the foreign countries.

The aspirants must possess very good functional fitness to freely bring about flexibility in the various organs of the body.

Cricket is a dynamic sport where the players are expected to bowl, bat and field for hours and for the perfection of which what the players need most is the very good physical fitness and mental stoicism.

Excellent skill in athleticism, fitness, attitude, batting, bowling and fielding.

The aspiring players must be excellent in these eight segments of cricket - athleticism, fitness, skill to brave the tense circumstances, fielding, running between the wickets, bowling in the danger zone, and dealing with balls accurately to duck being out and, most importantly, perspicacity of taking on - the - spot - decision.

An aspirant must be punctual and indomitably determined to reach out to one’s goal.

Must possess talent in one or all the three aspects of cricket- bowling, batting and fielding.

Stoic personality who braves the defeat as naturally as possible. What it does mean that he must be very courageous and sportsman of never-give-up attitude.

Must have willingness and very natural interest to travel across the nations of the world for playing a number of tournaments and series of the matches.

Must have mental flexibility to live apart from the family and friends for a very long time. The players must know how to overcome the nostalgic feelings which ruin their performance on the ground,

And, last but not the least; they must have a very good emotional bonding with their family members and possess an affluent financial background to live the life comfortably even if not selected for a particular series, tournament, championship or national or international visit.

You Must Know the Basics

All the important international cricket formats are grouped into the following three categories:

International Test Matches. One Day International Matches, and T 20 International Matches.

The domestic cricket consists of the following formats of cricket matches:

First Class. List A, and T20 Matches.

It does not mean that all aspiring cricket players end up succeeding as the hero players of the entire gamut of cricket formats. Majority of the prospective cricket players prepare and try to specialize themselves for a particular format or sometimes two of them.

As far as the selection of the players for the different formats of the cricket is concerned, it is the governing body of the cricket of that country which makes selection of the players. For example, BCCI (The Board of Control of Cricket in India) is the governing body and the richest cricket body of the world which functions along the line of culture and modus operandi of a corporate organization.

All the players of the team, coaches, physiotherapists and other crew members are chosen by the BCCI for which the players need to sign a contract for a certain period, usually for a year. The BCCI also performs the task of arranging matches with the 10 major cricket-playing nations, i.e., India, Pakistan, Bangla Desh, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Australia, Zimbabwe and West Indies. The players are also richly paid by the BCCI.

Career in cricket - How and from where to start?

For entering the world of cricket with the ambition of making it as one’s career, an aspirant has two choices. The first choice starts right from the school from where one can launch into the world of cricket. The school cricket matches may prove to be the golden passport to participate in the inter-school matches that pave the path for the matches and tournaments played at the inter-college and university level.

We have yet another very popular choice to enter the professional cricket world which requires very hard labour. And this avenue to cricket world is called as the ‘Open Cricket” which is comparatively harder than those cricket matches that are played at school, college and university levels.

The Open Cricket Matches are conducted by various cricket associations which have no connection with that of school, college and university level matches.

Each district has a District Association in the country. All these District Associations further make the State Association. The District Association functions as a selection committee of the promising cricketers for the further matches at the district level. For this the District Association selection committee very minutely observes the matches of the players and on the basis of their personal performance players are chosen and the team is formed.

On the basis of the performance of the aspiring players at district level, they get the opportunity to play for their state. Further on the basis of the performance of the players at the state level, the national level selection committee makes the selection of the players for the national level team.

How are the players selected for the National Cricket Team?

Ranji Trophy is considered as another golden passport to the selection of the players for the national cricket team of India. It is also the most crucial stage which facilitates the entry of a prospective player into the cricket team of the country.

The Ranji Trophy, named after Ranjit Singh Ji, the first Indian cricket player and who played for England and Sussex, is the first class domestic cricket championship of India. The Ranji Trophy is also popularly called as Ranji. It was earlier known as ‘Cricket Championship of India”.

The Ranji Trophy consists of the teams representing the various states of the country. So every state has its own representation in the Ranji Trophy Team. A few states represent more than one state.

The Ranji Trophy has the competition among 28 states, Chhattisgarh being the latest addition. The players of the Ranji Trophy team are selected from among the cream players of the 29 states and 6 Union Territories of the country. It must be kept in mind that the players from various cricket associations and cricket clubs also get the opportunity to play for the prestigious Ranji Trophy. So, the most crucial question is how to first get selected in the Ranji Trophy.

In fact, for the selection in the Ranji Trophy an aspiring player needs to undergo the following vigorous processes:

First, start playing cricket right since childhood when you are usually in your primary school and for this better it would be if you get yourself enrolled in a cricket team at local level or a local club.

Practice makes a man perfect, goes the adage and so you need to consistently practise every day and play the cricket without fail. Ensure your participation in as many cricket matches as possible. Your excellence in the school and various other tournaments and matches would enable you to get selected for the district level tournament.

A division consists of many districts. For the selection at division levels, selection trials are held at district levels the criteria of which are determined on the basis of the players’ performance in the local tournaments. The inter-district tournaments are held the performance of which also gives edge to the players to play for the Ranji Trophy and national team of India as well.

The performance of the players at the Inter-divisional tournaments becomes the parameter of the selection of those players for the camps. These camps serve as the rigorous training centre of the selected players under the professional guidance of the renowned coaches of various State Associations and sometimes under the guidance of very famous retired international cricket players. These trainee players also play various tournaments which are reckoned as the entrance test of the Ranji Trophy one’s state and zone.

Even if you fail to shine at these matches, presently more editions of cricket tournament are appearing which have caught the fancy of the young generation. The IPL cricket matches have now proved to be very good platform the teams of which are drawn from the Ranji Trophy teams. The Indian Premier League and T20 -limited - edition- matches were started by the BCCI in 2007-2008 for which the players are selected via auction. They play for the teams owned by franchisees. The first IPL matches were organized in the months of April and June 2008.

...to be continued

(Author Is Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dinthar Veng, Mamit)

spsharma.rishu@gmail.com