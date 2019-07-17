Cricket academy opens at Bandipora

July 17, 2019 | M T Rasool

Saleem Jehangir known for his contribution to develop Circket sports in North Kashmir announced to open Circket Academy in the district.

Saleem Jehangir, a Ranji player who has palyed for many national and international clubs is the president of Circket Association Bandipora.

He has opened many Circket clubs across North Kashmir especially at Bandipora.

After stepping away from active national sports Jehangir in year 2009 shifted his focus on coaching budding cricketers across rural Kashmir and began opening clubs in the district.

Once considered as the one of the fast bowlers in state played in World Cricket Academy (WCA) with world International Cricket players.

He is the first Kashmiri credited to playing outside country in Dubai with Al Muharia Club with International Circketers like Keven Peterson, Andrew Flintof, Waseem Akram, Inzima-ul-Haq, Andrew Strauss and Salman Bhat.

Saleem was selected for World Cricket Academy (WCA) Mumbai in 2006 to represent India in England but couldn't reach England due to Visa issue amid 2006 Mumbai attack.

The veteran cricketer is now all set to launch his first ever cricket academy in the valley under the name Circket Academy Bandipora and he has chosen Bandipora as the place of operation.

Pertinently a private sponsored Cricket academy-KC academy- stands opened in Jammu while the Jehangir's academy is believed to be first of its kind to be funded by common people.

"We are looking to train young kids and have already started a talent hunt programme across various parts of the district" Jehangir said, "the talent hunt will be spread to other parts of valley," he said.

He said that the forthcoming academy will provide platform for aspiring cricketers where they can get training, opportunity to attend camps and interaction with professional players,” said Saleem Jehangir.

Jehangir said that Academy will be opened in association with other cricketers of Bandipora.

The aim of the academy is to give free coaching to cricket players of between 14-23 years and 32 players will be selected in the first phase who will be given opportunity to participate in local as well as outside tournaments.

"The sole aim is to stream line the Bandipora cricket thereby given opportunity to explore the talent at village as well as at town level" Raja said.

Meawhile Saleem Jehangir has appealed Captains, representatives and Management of different teams across the district Bandipora to register for first camp for registration.

Raja said that first phase of coaching will be provided at Bandipora stadium later camps will organised in villages where facilities are available.

The aspiring cricketers or teams willing to participate in the first camp to be organised from 21 July 2019),have been asked to regester at I S SPORTS Bandipora on contact numbers I S sports 962275297,Raja Saleem 9797799242 and Dr Khalid 7889396898