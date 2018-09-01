Cricket Academy occupies playfield at TRC, locals aghast

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
As the State Cricket Academy (SCA) of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council has occupied Cricket Ground at Tourist Reception Center, youth complain that they have been deprived of the playfield for sports activities especially game of cricket.
Chairman Cricket Fraternity Dalgate Javaid Mehboob said ground remained open for general public before SCA started its activities and occupied it for whole day.
“We used to conduct every sports activity including football, cricket, hockey or other game and locals took its benefit. It is unfortunate that our kids are not given any space for sports,” he expressed.
General Secretary Cricket Fraternity Dalgate, Mohammad Younis said locals of the area frequented this ground for sports activities “which has been snatched from them”.
“It was the only cricket field in our vicinity where local boys used to play. Now due to continuous activities of academy, the youth of Dalgate are forced to look for other grounds,” he said.
He said academy occupies the ground from dawn to duck leaving no slot open for the local youth to avail the facility.
The locals said other cricket fields are not accessible to general masses.
“SP College Ground, Polo Ground and Amar Singh College Ground remain out of bounds and only tournaments are organised there. J&K Cricket Association owned cricket grounds are only meant for their activities. We don’t understand where local youth will play,” they said.
The locals of the area also claim that they took personal interest in the development of the playfield after 2014 floods.
“We went from pillar to post and even protested government apathy for its maintenance. This ground is the only cricket field meant for local youth in the area,” locals said adding, “We accept that this is the property of sports council and we appreciate their efforts for maintaining this ground but overtaking it completely and depriving locals of the facility will affect them.”
Joint Secretary JKSSC Nazir Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that locals of that area too have right to play there “but they have to follow a procedure”.
“We kept it confined to cricket academy as Sports Council does not have any cricket ground with turf wicket. We had a meeting with the locals and decided that both academy and locals need to coordinate with each other,” he said.
However, he said that Sports Council will look into the matter.
rukayasyed@gmail.com