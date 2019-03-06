Credibility crisis in fourth estate

March 06, 2019 | Zulafqar Ahmed

‘Fourth Pillar of Democracy’ or ‘Watchdog of democracy’ is some other names which are given to media in the contemporary time. In the modern times, media has marked a major breakthrough with the rise of new forms especially social media. Now, information has become more accessible to the people than ever before.

Therefore, with this advancement in media; responsibility of media and journalists has increased to provide credible information to the people and remain impartial in their reporting.

Unfortunately, Indian media rather than becoming ‘Watchdog of democracy’ have started becoming greedy for the bones. There is an uninterrupted race for Television Rating Points (TRP) among the news channels and in this race they have forget ethics of journalism. To stay in this ceaseless competition, media has started promoting unethical and sensitive contents. Nowadays, media as an institution faces credibility crisis.

For last five year the phenomenal shift has come in the mainstream media of India. It has started to serve the interest of current ruling dispensation instead of common man. It has been generating such kind of public opinion which is quite horrific.

Instead of this it should question the ruling party on the behalf of public it is investigating people with the backing of ruling dispensation.

For instance, recent Pulwama incident in which those people who questioned ruling dispensation on the issue of security lapses and ceaseless killing of security persons they were labelled as anti-national and pro-terrorists.

After the Palwama incident when Indian Air Force (IAF) did the air strike on camps in the Balakote sector, escalation between the two neighbouring countries got high. In the meantime mainstream media began to create war hysteria and war mongering. Almost every news anchor had become a defence expert and was giving opinion about how India should take revenge.

A special kind of perturbation was created among the masses and all news channels were decorated with provocative taglines. To put more briefly, they have created chaos and anxiety among the people.

Current mainstream media in India is providing half-baked information and insist people to believe in that what is being presented is ‘gospel truth.’ What was once considered unethical and uncivilised for the society is now considered as ethical and civilised in the mainstream media.

It has left behind all moralities and principles which are considered essence of journalism as well as democracy. Vulgarity, rudeness and appropriation have become norms of current mainstream media.

Since Modi government came into the power, mainstream media started to create the divide between the Hindu-Muslim. They have invoked this growing sense of division for spreading hatred for the one particular community which resulted into their further alienation.

Presently, mainstream media represents itself in the disguise of ‘Hindutva’. They are being projected and propagated this ideology with the backing of ruling dispensation.

Islamaphobia has been created in such a way that Muslims are being considered as the real threat for India. Muslims are suspected by the person who sits next to him. This design of hatred and fear has been created shrewdly by the mainstream media for last five years. It has turned a blind eye to its responsibilities.

The large portion of mainstream media is busy in spreading venom among the masses and making them rioter rather than citizens. Anchors in the debates have become spokespersons of the political parties, and the line of difference between them has faded away.

Importance is being given to those news stories which are sensitive and provocative and simultaneously issue like farmer distress, unemployment, poverty, exploitation are being ignored.

For these reasons, I would say that mainstream media has become ‘lapdog’ of ruling dispensation and it no longer remains voice of voiceless. Media, which earlier was considered as a communication channel between the government and society now has become a one way communication channel. Freedom of media means freedom with responsibility. The responsibility of presenting contents with accuracy and objectivity.

The role of media in the democratic country is like a referee and they should present the truth before the masses without tampering it or taking sides. The media requires the independence from the government, political and economic control so that it could disseminate facts without any coercion.

A responsible media needs to be impartial and question courageously no matter which party is in power. It has to present facts before people without opinion and leave it for people for their analysis and judgement. It is high time for media in India to correct itself and regain its lost public faith and glory.

Author is at Department of Political Science, Aligarh Muslim University

ahmedzulafqar78@gmail.com