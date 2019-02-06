Create IT-enabled file management system in JK: Skandan to officials

Calls for speedy, quality deliverance of citizen-centric services
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 05:
Advisor to Governor, K. Skandan, on Tuesday called for streamlining and digitizing file management system for speedy deliverance of citizen-centric services provided by the Government departments.
As per an official, he asked the concerned for creating IT-enabled file management system for infusing vibrancy in the functioning of their offices.
The Advisor made these remarks during a meeting convened here to review the process of file management system being adopted by the state government, the official added.
Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Commissioner Secretary Revenue Department Shahid Anayatullah, Secretary Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary Ladakh Affairs Department RigzinSamphel, Secretary Law Department AchalSethiand other concerned officers were present in the meeting.
The Advisor said the Governor’s administration is making concerted efforts for institutionalizing the public grievance redressal system so that each grievance is heard and disposed of with prompt action.
Skandan emphasized on making the district grievance cells more vibrant with timely disposal of grievances registered with it. For this, he directed maintaining record of grievances lodged by the people and their constant tracking.
The Advisor also sought suggestions from the officers for evolving and efficient file management system and grievance redressal mechanism to provide vibrant, hassle-free, timely and quality citizen-centric services.
He also called upon the officers for working with added zeal and enthusiasms, besides contributing their skill and experiences for making the file management system result oriented.