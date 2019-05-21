Create eco-friendly lavatory blocks at tourist places: Advisor Ganai

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reviews arrangements for upcoming tourist season

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Monday chaired a meeting to take stock of arrangements being put in place by the Tourism Department for upcoming tourist season.

Commissioner Secretary Tourism Rigzian Samphael, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Executive Engineers of different Tourism Development Authorities of Kashmir division attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Advisor Ganai underscored the need for the creation of enough public convenience facilities at tourist locations so that the visitors do not face any inconvenience. He advocated creation of cost-efficient, eco-friendly lavatory blocks at these places. He also took suggestions from the CEOs for increasing tourist footfall.

He directed the officials that dedicated web portals be created by Tourism Development Authorities. He said that these portals should provide necessary information about all tourist destinations so that tourists can browse required information on the click of the button.

Stressing on adventure tourism, the Advisor said that basic amenities like tents and other adventure tourism related equipment be kept readily available. The Advisor was informed by the representatives of Tourism Development Corporation that about 1240 rooms of the Corporation are available for lodging of visitors in the state.

Advisor Ganai stressed for increasing the frequency of promotional activities to boost the tourism activities in the state. He advised the officials that proper assessment and measures should be taken to make the State fully realize its tourism potential.