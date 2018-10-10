Create awareness among farmers to enhance productivity: Secy Agriculture

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, Oct 09:
Commissioner Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, on Tuesday reviewed the progress of procurement of Kharief crops and implementation of schemes here at a meeting of J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Kissans.
According to an official, the meeting was briefed about the various centrally sponsored schemes that are being implemented by the Board to enhance productivity among farmer community.
Stressing on the need to create awareness among farmers, Lone said that the mass media including print and electronic should be utilized from time to time so that benefit of these centrally sponsored schemes can percolate to the farmers. He said mass media support to agricultural extension and focused publicity campaigns would go a long way in strengthening reach out to all farmers including small and marginal.
Commissioner Secretary remarked that need of the hour is to create coordination between the concerned Departments with Kisan Board and its board members to have direct communication with farmers. It was also discussed that district wise Kisan Board Committees should be formed.
Lone also stressed on motivating youth to make agriculture their profession and for this there is need to frame a comprehensive agriculture entrepreneur policy.
Board members discussed various issues in the meeting and urged the Commissioner Secretary to present the problems of the farmers before government for redressal.
The issues which are discussed in the meeting includes location of procurement centres in each district, date of start of center, quantity procured in each center and system adopted for payment to the farmers for the quantity supplied by each farmer.
Meanwhile other discussed issues like area of paddy or maize cultivated in each district during Kharief 2018, present crop conditions, anticipated production, quantity likely to be available for procurement under the MSP, identified procurement centres, timely supply of gani bags at procurement centers and progress on Primr Minister’s Fasal Bema Yojna.
Responding to the demands of the board members, the Commissioner Secretary assured the board members that all issues will be taken up with concerned departments for their early redressal.
Among others present were Director Agriculture, H. K. Razdan, Director Horticulture, Anuradha Gupta, General Manager FCI, Sandeep Deora, Director FSC&CA, Jammu, Amit Sharma, Additional Registrar Cooperative, Tanveer Iqbal Malik, Deputy Mission Director, K.K. Sharma and members of the Board, the official added.