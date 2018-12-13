Create awareness about Super 50 Coaching: Kishtwar admin asks schools

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 12:
The district administration has asked the Principals of Higher Secondary Schools of District (Winter Zone) to launch campaign to aware students about Super 50 Coaching Scheme under which aspirants are provided two month free coaching for entrance examinations at Jammu.
According to an official, the students with minimum 50 % marks in Matriculation and have appeared in the Higher Secondary Part-II Examination in Science Stream during the regular annual academic session 2018 (Winter Zone) can apply for this coaching. Only 50 Seats are available for Jammu Division.
In this connection, all the concerned Heads of the Institutions have been directed to ask the desirous students to apply on plain paper along with copy of 10th Class Mark sheet in the office of Chief Education Officer on or before 13-12-2018 by 4:00 pm. Boarding and Lodging of selected students will be borne by the Directorate of School Education Jammu, the official added.