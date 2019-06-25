CRC gives wheel chair to poor man’s disabled son

June 25, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

A disabled boy was given the wheelchair by the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Bemina here, a day after the Rising Kashmir reported that his father was not able to afford it.

This came a day after this newspaper reported about the disability of a 10-year-old boy Muhammad Asif Parray of Ashmuji area of south Kashmir's district Kulgam who hasn't been able to go to school because his father couldn't afford a wheel chair.

After the newspaper report, Dr Suneem Khan, senior Medico Officer with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), took the matter with authorities.

The boy’s family was given the wheel chair today by the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Bemina.

“I lost my son Nauman in 2011, who was suffering from blood cancer, and that incident completely changed my life. After I came to know about the plight of the poor man and his disabled son, I took up the matter with authorities,” said Suneem.

He had requested the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) for the wheelchair and support for the disabled child and underscored need for enrolment of the child in a special educational institution.

Following this, the Area Welfare Officer Bashir Ahmad shot a letter to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam to inform him about issuing of wheel chair to the disabled boy.

“This is in reference to a news item published in Rising Kashmir about a 10-year-old specially abled Asif Parray of Ashmuji Kulgam. Undersigned (area welfare officer) has provided wheelchair to Asif upon being requested by Dr. Suneem A. Khan—Medical officer with 28th Battalion CRPF, while as his inclusive special education remains an issue for which your good self is kindly requested to take up the matter with concerned Chief Education Officer (CEO). Swift action would be highly appreciated,” reads the letter.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted that those requiring a wheel chair for any specially-abled person can text him at 094190 80036 for getting it home-delivered free of cost.”