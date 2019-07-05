Crashed drone brought to cover marriage ceremony: Police

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Thursday said the drone which was seized by them from the Kishtwar jail premises was brought by a local teen-aged boy with his friends to record marriage ceremony.

“The incident was misrepresented and blown out of proportion by a section of media after a drone crashed within the premises of Kishtwar Jail,” said SSP Kishtwar, Shakti Pathak, while speaking to media.

He said that soon after learning about the incident, the police team seized it and started search operation in the surrounding locality.

During the course of investigation, the SSP said they came to know that the drone not sophisticated.

“A police officer was approached by local boys who claimed ownership on the drone which they brought online website Amazon. Two days back, they were operating it in Chowgan ground before it went out of control and crashed,” said the police officer.

“The minor boys, one who brought the drone and two of his friends, lost control over the drone as it went out of their coverage of remote control and crashed attracting attention of police and media persons,” he said.

Even as the facts were yet to be disclosed, he said, a section in media misrepresented the facts leading to mental among the boys who were using the drone, which was not sophisticated.

“The boy who owns the drone approached a police officer in Kishtwar informing him about the incident. The matter was investigated thoroughly and hence, police came to conclusion, the drone was brought for marriage ceremony,” said the SSP Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, he appealed general public and marriage function organizers to inform police about using of any drone by them to avoid any security related confusion in future.