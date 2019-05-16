Crackdown on youth

May 16, 2019 |

On Wednesday, Member Selection cum Oversight Committee Rajiv Khajuria apprised Governor Satya Pal Malik about the implementation of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2013 in Jammu and Kashmir. Khajuria said Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards are functional in all the 22 districts of the state. He also requested creation of posts of 14 full time Principal Magistrates. While it is welcome to see the government concerned about the protection of children in the state, it is disheartening to reckon the interventions (if there are any) of the government vis-à-vis the youth. Youth in Kashmir particularly have seen the brunt of the conflict and ended up in lockups or as victims of violence hit by pellets and bullets. The political leadership in the state has started batting for revoking the infamous Public Safety Act (PSA), that has spelled disaster in Kashmir valley and alienated the youth completely. There is a genuine concern behind pitching for such a move. The youth are regarded as the future of a nation and governments across the world emphasize on their well being. However, in Kashmir arm-twisting tactics by the authorities has meant that they remain the most alienated lot. Targeting youth under the garb of stone-pelting accusations has become the modus operandi of successive governments to deal with the situation. Recently, there were reports about detaining dozens of youth in the restive district of south Kashmir, Pulwama. The government may boast to take strict action against the stone-pelters vowing not to allow them to disrupt law and order. However, this stance begs the question: does the government reply necessary be in terms of punishing the youth with tear gas shells, pellets and PSAs? The crackdown on the stone-pelters is akin to repeating the past mistake of taking the deep-seated anger for-granted that eventually leads to more violent protests. The recent crackdowns on youth in south Kashmir and elsewhere are looked upon as a repeat of 1990s, drawing widespread condemnation. The resentment against forces’ action is more pronounced since this time around they are not after any militants but the youth allegedly involved in stone-pelting and other violent means of protest. In the last few years there has hardly been any initiative or effort made by the government to know the root cause of the anger and alienation among the youth. On the contrary the government has strictly adhered to punitive action against them. It has further pushed the youth to the wall, and realizing it, the political leadership has started promising the people in general and youth of Kashmir in particular a more humane treatment, just before the elections. Why does the youth bulge show up only when elections are round the corner? Crackdown on youth must stop immediately.