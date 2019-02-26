Crackdown on separatists reflects GoI’s highhandedness: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Monday denounced ongoing arrest spree wherein religious scholars, separatist leaders, and activists are being detained and lodged in various police stations.
Terming the arrest spree as the “highhandedness” of government of India, Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said that “crackdown on separatists reflects GoI’s highhandedness.”
“This all was being done under a well-thought-out plan which is getting exposed with each passing day,” Hurriyat said. “The arrest of senior leaders including Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and lodging him in Joint Interrogation Centre Achabal and also the arrest of AAC Tehsil president Chair-e-Sharief Haji Muhammad Younis and lodging him in Central Jail Srinagar besides the arrest of dozens of youth and pro-freedom activists speaks volumes about the authoritarian approach of the State administration.”
Hurriyat spokesperson alleged that conducting nocturnal raids on the homes of separatists and activists, and launching the intense crackdown across Kashmir those results in the ultimate harassment of youth and people seems to be a move to divert the ongoing Kashmir struggle but those behind this conspiracy should read writing on the wall that such ploys are destined to fail.
The Hurriyat also paid rich tributes to militants killed in an encounter at Kulgam district with the government forces stating that “youth of Kashmir are being pushed to the wall due to the ultimate oppression”
“Because of the lingering Kashmir dispute and the New Delhi’s stubborn approach, people of this region are being caught in a vicious cycle of oppression and repression,” the Hurriyat spokesperson said. “There is hardly any day when people don’t shoulder the coffin of their loved ones. It said that time has come when New Delhi must shun its approach and take concrete steps to resolve the vexed dispute.”
Meanwhile, patron, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of scores of AAC workers that include Ghulam Hassan Sheikh of Gojwara, Abdur Rashid Bhat of Malik Sahab Gojwara, and Abdur Rashid Khan of Bota Kadal Lal Bazar and prayed for the highest standards in janah for the deceased. Mirwaiz visited the residences of all the departed souls and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. Mirwaiz also condoled the demise of Qazi Ahmedullah, the father of photojournalist Qazi Irshad—he expressed his solidarity with the bereaved family.