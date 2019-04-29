Crackdown on separatist camp causes dent in their political activities

April 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

The crackdown on the separatist camp comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik has caused a significant dent into their political activities in the Valley.

Following the “iron fist policy” adopted by the New Delhi on “Kashmir issue”, the separatist camp has been at the receiving end as most of their leaders are either being jailed or summoned on daily basis for investigation purposes.

Most of the separatist leaders that include Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief minister Yasin Malik, president of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) Shabir Ahmad Shah are languishing in jail.

Apart from them many other leaders were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in an alleged “terror funding” cases, and are currently been lodged in Tihar jail.

The leaders include Dr G M Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad among others.

Even the chairperson Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Syeda Asia Indrabi along with her associates Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen were also arrested and put behind the bars in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

The Government of India (GoI) has also banned JKLF for allegedly funneling funds into militancy.

The home of chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was also raided by NIA and he was summoned and interrogated by NIA in New Delhi recently. The Mirwaiz’s security cover was also withdrawn in February.

Similarly, two sons and a grandson of Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani were also summoned by the NIA for investigation; while he continuous to be under house arrest for the past nine years.

The whip on the separatist camp is visible on the ground. In the past few months, most of the separatist leaders were using guarded language to express their political sentiments on Kashmir issue.

Sources said even the videos published by Hurriyat leaders were cautiously being edited to avoid any controversial remarks.

However, Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said New Delhi’s intimidation cannot deter them to raise the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

“History is witness that such repressive measures have not worked in past and neither will they do in future,” the Mirwaiz said.

The Mirwaiz said crackdown on Hurriyat leaders would not change the ground reality in Kashmir.

“New Delhi needs to understand that Kashmir movement doesn’t belong to any particular leader. It is peoples movement and it needs to be resolved as per their inspirations,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said latest low voter turnout is a testimony that where peoples priority lies.

“The matter of the fact is, that despite Hurriyat not been able to run poll boycott campaign because of the curbs put on us, people voluntarily boycotted elections,” the Mirwaiz said.

However, sources said after NIA raids the Hurriyat camp is facing many hardships to execute their political activities.

“Things are not same as it used to be. All key leaders are under arrest. It is hard for any organisation to function in such circumstances,” they said.

The ruling BJP have categorically said that a tough stance would be adopted in Kashmir in the fight against secessionist elements.

On April 8, the party hardening its stance on Kashmir, linking Article 35A and Article 370 as a hindrance to national security and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The manifesto, titled “Sankalp Patra” for the Lok Sabha election unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, makes it clear that the BJP entering the fray this election with “national security” as its biggest plank, Kashmir features high on the party’s agenda.



