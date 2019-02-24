Crackdown continues on Jama'at-e-Islami, others in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Crackdown on Jama’at-e-Islami continued continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday in Kashmir.
Reports said Vice President Jamiat Ahli Hadees, J&K Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Difaye Jamiat Ahlihadees leader Moulana Mohammad Makbool Akhrani were detained by the police last night from their residences in south Kashmir.
Hurriyat (G) leader Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi was also arrested from his residence in Bijbehara, while eight other Jamat-e-Islami activists were detained from Anantnag district.
At least fifteen persons ncluding five Jama’at activists were detained from Shopian.
Earlier, during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday some 150 people, mostly from Jama'at, were detained.
JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik was detained and lived in Kothibagh police station.