About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Crackdown continues on Jama'at-e-Islami, others in Kashmir

Published at February 24, 2019 12:57 PM 0Comment(s)2331views


Crackdown continues on Jama

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Crackdown on Jama’at-e-Islami continued continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday in Kashmir.

Reports said Vice President Jamiat Ahli Hadees, J&K Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Difaye Jamiat Ahlihadees leader Moulana Mohammad Makbool Akhrani were detained by the police last night from their residences in south Kashmir.

Hurriyat (G) leader Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi was also arrested from his residence in Bijbehara, while eight other Jamat-e-Islami activists were detained from Anantnag district.

At least fifteen persons ncluding five Jama’at activists were detained from Shopian.

Earlier, during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday some 150 people, mostly from Jama'at, were detained.

JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik was detained and lived in Kothibagh police station.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top