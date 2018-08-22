Crackdown against unauthorised clinical labs continues

3 more labs sealed in Nowshera
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Continuing its crackdown against unauthorised clinical labs, the District Administration sealed three diagnostics/clinical labs at Nowshera town.
According to an official, on surprise inspection of 13 Ultrasound, Dental and Diagnostic clinics in Nowshera town by a team of officials from Health and Revenue Department headed by CMO, Dr Suresh Gupta, 3 such labs namely, V-Care Lab Nowshera, Ambika Diagnostic Center and Eye Care & Dental Hygienist Establishment at Nowshera were found running without fulfilling requisite norms under Nursing Home and Clinical Establishment Act. The labs were immediately sealed and action was initiated against defaulters.
Pertinently, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad, similar raids were carried out in Rajouri town earlier during which 4 clinical labs were sealed for flouting norms, the official added.