CPW await regularization orders, CEO Ang says committee looking into matter

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Around 136 Contingent Paid Workers (CPW) in Anantnag district are awaiting formal orders for the regularization of their services even when the education department has finalized the list in their favor after completing all the requisite formalities in July this year.
A list of 136 selected candidates was published in the local dailies of Kashmir on 29th July 2017.
These workers who are paid a meager amount of 25-300 rupees month have been working since decades now in the education department with the hope of getting the permanent jobs.
In 2008 the High Court of Kashmir at Srinagar had given orders to the education department for regularization of these workers under SRO-308. Following this directive some 79 CPWs were given formal job orders as fourth class employees in Anantnag district way back in 2013. The government had asked the CEO of their respective districts to select the workers on the basis of 50% from the fresh quota and 50% from the old quota, all of whom were working as CPWs.
The directions for filling up the vacancies every year was also given to the CEOs.
From opening and closing the schools, these workers are supposed to work as sweepers and night watchmen also for their concerned schools. The concerned CEO has been delaying the handing over of formal orders of their regularization of their orders all these months for no reason, according to these workers.
“Since last five months the CEO Anantnag has been turning us away on one and the other pretext saying they will be providing us the orders very soon. Some three such workers have crossed the age of 60 years now, while one of the shortlisted candidates has died already. The senior ones among us have been working since three decades with the education department and all of us belong to very poor background. It is the hope of regularization which has kept us alive otherwise surviving on a 25 rupee salary per month is a cruel joke to us,” says a group of CPWs.
Chief Education Officer, Anantnag, G R Shah said, “The file is lying at the direction office and a committee has been constituted which is looking into this matter. I have no idea whether there are any discrepancies in it”.
Director school education was not available for the comment.
