CPO's post lying vacant in Baramulla

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The post of Chief Planning Officer (CPO) in the planning development and monitoring department in Baramulla is lying vacant as none among the two officers—who were transferred to the post in two separate orders, have joined the duty.

A senior social activist Malik Zahoor from north Kashmir has raised a question on the functioning and implementation of various government orders.

He has lashed out at the government saying the post of CPO in Baramulla was lying vacant since long time.

Although, the state government ordered posting of Reyaz Ahmad Ramshoo (In charge Joint Director) as chief planning officer in the planning development and monitoring department Baramulla on 25 January 2019. However, he didn’t join the post for reasons best known to authorities, Zahoor said.

The government, in an order dated 1-3-2019, shifted Ramshoo back to planning development and monitoring department while Mohmmad Yousuf Rather, (in charge Joint director) in directorate of School Education, Kashmir, was posted as chief planning officer Baramulla. But, he too didn’t join the duties so far, the social activist said. “Unfortunately, both the government officials have shown reluctance and cold shoulder in joining the post,” Zahoor said. He said this clearly indicates that both the officials have violated the government rules and were enjoying the “patronage of Governor Administration.”

Zahoor said people were facing huge inconvenience, due to non availability of joint Director planning in Baramulla.