CPI(M) to protest against Citizenship Bill on February 4

Press Trust of IndiaGuwahati
The CPI(M) announced on Friday that it would would protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill across the country on February 4.
The CPI(M) Politburo appealed to all parties, groups and citizens who believe in the unity and diversity of the country and the common basis of citizenship as enshrined in the Constitution to join this protest, a release issued by Hari Singh Kang on behalf of the CPI(M)'s Central Committee office said.
The politburo expresses its deep anguish over the growing sense of disquiet and agitation of the people across the North East of the country over the proposed Bill which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and awaits the passage in the Rajya Sabha, it said.
"The Bill infringes on the basic premise of our Constitution of common citizenship regardless of diversities of caste, creed, gender, ethnicity and culture and the idea of unity in diversity stands threatened with this proposal which exclusively recognizes religious identity as the basis for citizenship", the release said.
North East is one of those regions of the country which has a very rich diversity across the people and sensitivities based on cultural, linguistic, religious and ethnic pluralism.
"There is also a sense of insecurity over the sustenance of the distinct identities of the communities residing in the region," it said.