CPI(M) supports peaceful protests in favour of Article 35A

While offering his support for peaceful protests in favour of Article 35A of the Constitution, CPI (M) State Secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik Friday said that any fiddling with the Article is not acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
People across the state feel deeply concerned over the issue as J&K acceded to India under the guarantees provided by the Constitution of India. Any attempt to repeal or fiddle with Article 35A (which confers some special privileges on the permanent residents of J&K) would have serious ramifications not only in Kashmir Valley but in Jammu and Ladakh regions as well.
There is a general consensus across the state with regard to Article 35A and people of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh can go to any extent to defend the special provision. There should be no fiddling with the Article 35 A and Article 370, which safeguard the state’s special protection. The Central Government must file a counter affidavit on the Article 35A issue in the Supreme Court to give an assurance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Credible and democratic voices of the country have to understand implications of this dangerous move for J&K and country as a whole. Fiddling with Article 35-A is a serious matter and we all need to stand together.
The Article 35A was made under special circumstances and was distinct in comparison to other states. The ruler of the state, Maharaja Hari Singh acceded to India by signing the instrument of accession, which was accepted by the governor general of India on 27 October 1947. Maharaja surrendered only three subjects i.e external affairs, defense and communication to the dominion of India while on all other subjects, the ruler of the state continued his sovereignty in and over the state by virtue of para(8) of the Instrument of accession.
The conspiracy to remove Article 35-A is essentially the agenda of communal, divisive and anti-democratic forces who want to thrive on uncertainty, discard, hatred and turmoil. (KNS)