About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 16, 2019 | PTI

CPI(M) extends support to NC for Srinagar, Anantnag parliamentary seats

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the CPI(M) Monday asked the people from Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies to vote for National Conference candidates to defend the identity and special status of the state guaranteed under Articles 370 and 35A.
CPI(M) state secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik, in a statement, asked the voters to contribute in the process of "evicting disastrous, authoritarian and communal government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
"It is the foremost duty of all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to vote to defeat the mischief monger BJP on the floor of the Parliament. For that people should come out and vote in favour of those who are trusted and capable of defending the interests of Jammu and Kashmir," Malik said.
He said in today's circumstances, the CPI(M) believes that National Conference candidates from Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies deserve to be supported.
Malik said Jammu and Kashmir is under huge crisis as nothing except "death and destruction" happened in the state for the last five years.
"Like rest of the country, the BJP polarised J&K also for its petty electoral gains. Violence has increased manifold while social fabric of the state is in tatters," he said.
The CPI(M) leader said the prevailing "unprecedented crisis" is the result of erroneous and faulty policies of the Modi government and "unprincipled alliance" of the People's Democratic Party with the BJP in 2015.
"Despite the use of all measures of force, the alienation has only increased on the ground. In 2014, we witnessed massive voter participation in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The real issue is that on the political and governance fronts, the PDP-BJP alliance failed to deliver on its promises, and the much-hyped 'Agenda of Alliance' proved to be a mere hoax," he said.
"The CPI(M) stands for a political solution to Kashmir problem based on maximum autonomy for the state based on the full scope of Article 370 of the Constitution; autonomous set-up to be created with the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh being given regional autonomy; oppose all the attempts to remove or review Article 35A of the Constitution," Malik said.
He said the party also stands for urgently initiating a political process through dialogue with the parties concerned and the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

Latest News

Complaint against Mehbooba over

Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' tweet

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Apr 15 | Agencies
Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album

Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album 'Panun Kashmir'

Apr 15 | Javid Sofi
CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir
Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Apr 15 | Agencies
China develops world

China develops world's first armed amphibious drone boat: Report

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Stones hurled at Mehbooba

Stones hurled at Mehbooba's motorcade in Anantnag district

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

Apr 15 | Agencies
Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Apr 15 | Umar Raina
India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Rockets kill 11 in Syria

Rockets kill 11 in Syria's Aleppo: State media

Apr 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 16, 2019 | PTI

CPI(M) extends support to NC for Srinagar, Anantnag parliamentary seats

              

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the CPI(M) Monday asked the people from Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies to vote for National Conference candidates to defend the identity and special status of the state guaranteed under Articles 370 and 35A.
CPI(M) state secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik, in a statement, asked the voters to contribute in the process of "evicting disastrous, authoritarian and communal government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
"It is the foremost duty of all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to vote to defeat the mischief monger BJP on the floor of the Parliament. For that people should come out and vote in favour of those who are trusted and capable of defending the interests of Jammu and Kashmir," Malik said.
He said in today's circumstances, the CPI(M) believes that National Conference candidates from Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies deserve to be supported.
Malik said Jammu and Kashmir is under huge crisis as nothing except "death and destruction" happened in the state for the last five years.
"Like rest of the country, the BJP polarised J&K also for its petty electoral gains. Violence has increased manifold while social fabric of the state is in tatters," he said.
The CPI(M) leader said the prevailing "unprecedented crisis" is the result of erroneous and faulty policies of the Modi government and "unprincipled alliance" of the People's Democratic Party with the BJP in 2015.
"Despite the use of all measures of force, the alienation has only increased on the ground. In 2014, we witnessed massive voter participation in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The real issue is that on the political and governance fronts, the PDP-BJP alliance failed to deliver on its promises, and the much-hyped 'Agenda of Alliance' proved to be a mere hoax," he said.
"The CPI(M) stands for a political solution to Kashmir problem based on maximum autonomy for the state based on the full scope of Article 370 of the Constitution; autonomous set-up to be created with the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh being given regional autonomy; oppose all the attempts to remove or review Article 35A of the Constitution," Malik said.
He said the party also stands for urgently initiating a political process through dialogue with the parties concerned and the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

News From Rising Kashmir

;