CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI (M) Regional Secretary Jammu, Sham Prasad Kesar expressed deep shock and grief over the fatal road accident near Kunda nallah in Ramban district in which 11 persons died and some others were injured.



In a statement Kesar said "Repeated road accidents in Doda, Kistwar, Ramban and Udhampur districts must be a grave concern for the state government."



While expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he demanded ex-gratia relief for the victim families and free of cost treatment to those injured in the accident.