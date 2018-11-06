CPI(M) demands one-time exemption of KCC loans to farmers who suffered losses

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
While demanding one-time exemption of KCC loan to the small farmers and fruit growers whose harvest was damaged by recent massive snowfall in Kashmir, State Secretary CPI (M) Ghulam Nabi Malik on Tuesday reiterated call for implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme (CIS) in the state.
“Horticulture is the backbone of State’s economy and the heavy snowfall has dealt a blow to it. Not only 20 to 30 percent yet to be plucked fruit was damaged due to the snowfall, but it caused massive damage to fruit trees as well which will be difficult for farmers to compensate. We had raised the issue of implementation of CIS in the state in the Assembly time-and-again. Though the announcement of crop insurance scheme was made by the government, it is unfortunate that the said scheme is not implemented so far here,” he said in a statement.
According to the statement, the erstwhile PDP-BJP government in the state had implemented Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in some areas of Jammu division nearly two years ago to help them in times of natural calamities while as the fruit growers and farmers in Kashmir are still waiting for the same.
The party alleged that the lackadaisical approach of the then government has resulted in huge losses to farmers and growers in Kashmir as hailstorm, snowfall and drought have damaged orchards and fruit trees time and again.