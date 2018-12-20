CPI(M) demands loan waiver to farmers and orchardists

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hailing the decisions of different state governments to waive off farmers loans, CPI(M) on Thursday demanded loan waiver to farmers and orchardists in Kashmir who had suffered losses due to snow last month.
In a statement the party leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said “I had recently written to J&K Governor bringing into his notice this alarming situation. However, unfortunately the demand of loan-waiver in Kashmir has not been fulfilled. It is high time that one-time waiver of KCC loans be provided to small farmers and orchardists whose harvest was damaged by the snowfall.”
He further said that it would benefit lakhs of families who are directly or indirectly under tremendous pressure from the banks. “The one-time KCC loan waiver can be considered as one of the components of the relief and rehabilitation plan that can give a sigh of relief to the farming community,” Tarigami asserted.
“Horticulture is the backbone of State’s economy and the heavy snowfall has dealt a blow to it. Under prevailing circumstances, it is an obligation for the government to come to the support and succor of the farmers and orchardists as they form the backbone of the state’s economy,” Tarigami said.