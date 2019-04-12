CPI(M) condemns killing of civilian in Handwara

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Strongly condemning the killing of Owais Ahmad Mir, a 7th standard student of Mandigam, Handwara in government force action, CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday termed the incident as “highly unfortunate” and heinous which should be condemned by “one and all”.

“Such incidents are result of disproportionate force being used against the protesters and there is an immediate need to put an end to the civilian killings,” the CPI(M) leader said.

He demanded a judicial probe into the incident so that culprits are identified and booked under law.

Tarigami expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.