CPI(M) bats for inter-regional dialogue, autonomy

July 22, 2019 | Agencies

Alleging that "politics of communalisation" has become a "fact of life" in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI(M) on Monday batted for inter-regional dialogue and autonomy in the state.



Talking to the media, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M Y Tarigami said the state needed a "new culture of governance".



"All the regions (Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir) should get autonomy (to fulfil the aspiration of the people of these regions," Tarigami said, adding that the state's autonomy has been eroded over the years and must be restored.



An irreversible movement for a genuine sharing of power and self-governance is the only means to put together the state of Jammu and Kashmir, considered to be a variant of sub-continental diversities, with its multi-religious, multi-lingual and multi-cultural polity, he said.



Claiming that communalism was increasing its footprints leading to trust deficit among the people of the three regions, Tarigami said inter-regional dialogue was the need of the hour.



"There is urgent need for inter-regional dialogue among the people of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh to end this menace and mistrust," he said, adding that there should be an apparatus to deal with the process of regional dialogue.