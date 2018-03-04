CPI (M) questions presence of BJP ministers at rally

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Questioning the presence of two senior BJP ministers at a rally organized by a fringe right-wing group protesting against the arrest of a man accused of raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, Secretary Jammu regional committee of CPI (M) Sham Prasad Kesar Saturday said that a criminal act is being given communal color which is unfortunate.
In a statement issued here Kesar said that the brutal and inhuman rape and murder of Asifa is becoming controversial day-by-day with some people trying to give a criminal act a communal color.
“Two senior BJP ministers attended a rally organized by the Hindu Ekta Manch, a right wing group at Kuta, Hiranagar where they asked the police not to arrest anyone. They even called the investigation of the Crime Branch, which is being monitored by the high court, as ‘jungle raj’. If it is ‘jungle raj’ then which government these two ministers represent,” he asked.
“It is irony that the ministers are questioning the probe ordered by the state government, of which they are the part. Crime Branch is a professional state government agency. Even the BJP has officially issued a statement that what is the objection to hand over the case to the CBI. They can be questioned why the BJP and its two ministers, who are part of the State Government, are questioning the credibility of state institutions,” Kesar said.
Terming the demand of the release of the accused in the brutal rape-and-murder case as most shameful act and against the human values, he said the rally is an indication of dangers confronting Jammu and Kashmir. By supporting the accused the ‘Hindu Ekta Manch’ has shamelessly displayed their communal intentions.
0 Comment(s)