CPI (M) concerned over shortage of fertilizers

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Demands ban on import of spurious fertilizers, pesticides

Expressing serious concern over unchecked import of spurious fertilizers and pesticides in the state, the CPI(M) State Secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik has sought prompt action from the government to check the menace.

He said due such practices farming community is suffering huge losses and it has caused adverse damage caused to crops.

He said sudden shortage of fertilizers in the month of March, which is an essential farming period, has taken a heavy toll on the farmers.

“Farmers are using sub standard fertilizers available in the markets. During the previous years, fertilizer companies were dumping the stocks in the valley to their godowns but during the current year authorities did not allow them to dump the stocks in the valley subsequently. These stocks were dumped at railway head Udhampur which has caused shortage of fertilizers. The bad weather and condition of NHW also affected the supply badly.”

He urged the authorities to lift the stocks immediately from Railway head Udhampur so that adequate quantity of fertilizers is made available in every nook and corner of the valley and farming community may not suffer any more.

He further said spurious fertilizers and pesticides have added to the miseries of farmers who have already suffered huge losses due to hailstorms, incessant rains and abnormal weather conditions.

“Despite prior warnings about inflow of spurious fertilizers and chemicals in the state, the concerned enforcement agencies have failed to check the menace,” he added.