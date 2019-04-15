CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support to NC candidates

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir

CPI(M) on Monday urged the voters of J&K to contribute in the process of evicting communal government.

In a statement issued today, State Secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik said “it is important to defend the identity and special status of people of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of Article 370 and Article 35A, and urged the voters to contribute in the process of evicting disastrous, authoritarian and communal government led by Narendra Modi.”

“It is foremost duty of all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to vote to defeat the mischief monger BJP on the floor of the Parliament. For that people should come out and vote in favour of those who are trusted and capable of defending the interests of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“The ongoing Lok Sabha election is very important in the prevailing situation. In today’s circumstances, CPI (M) believes that National Conference candidates from Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies deserve to be supported,” The statement reads.

Malik also said that Jammu and Kashmir is under huge crisis as except death and destruction nothing happened in the state for the last five years.

“Like rest of the country, the BJP polarized J&K also for its petty electoral gains. Violence has increased manifold while social fabric of the state is in tatters,” he added.